GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) –Adjusting to learning loss in the classroom has now become an ongoing struggle for teachers all over the country.

Some teachers in Guilford County Schools are making changes to the curriculum to catch students up.

One of those teachers is Tara Pidgeon. Pidgeon said it’s going to take the help of parents, administrators and students to get them back to where they need to be academically.

“Some of the terminology they would’ve become familiar with as freshman and be reinforced sophomore and junior year, I’ve had to go back and reteach,” Pidgeon said.

Having to reteach concepts is something many teachers have to do as we enter an endemic phase of COVID-19

One of the things Pidgeon, an english teacher at Smith High School, is doing is continuing to utilize online technology like Canvas to keep students engaged.

“Whenever a student is quarantined or if some of the students are choosing to be remote, and even with this bus crisis, students who are at home have accessibility to the learning materials,” she explained.

While Guilford County Schools’ learning loss percentage is lower than other similarly sized districts across North Carolina, Pidgeon said the level of learning loss she is witnessing in her classrooms is unprecedented.

“We’re having students who are seniors take exams we traditionally give freshmen,” she explained.

Pidgeon said she’s even had to select different literature for her students to read because the pieces that are typically in the curriculum are ones her students either can’t comprehend or aren’t interested in.

As teachers continue to adapt, Pidgeon wants her students to take accountability for their own futures. She says it’s not too late to catch up for those who are behind.

“As of right now, I really think that the students can catch up…they’re young. Their minds are moldable. We have qualified teachers who are here delivering the instruction. They just have to take it in,” she said.

Pidgeon says that while the tutoring and learning hubs can be useful, she wants district leaders to consider designating an hour in the school day for students who are falling behind to catch up.

School district leaders said while english is a struggle, the area they are seeing the largest learning loss is in math.