GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Agencies around Guilford County are working to make sure people experiencing homelessness are in a warm place once the temperatures drop for the winter season.

In High Point, Open Door Ministries has been in talks with winter weather shelters and hotels to get a head start on spaces available for when the time is ready.

The resource is also in the works of setting up five pallet shelters for emergency use. The shelters can hold up to two people, have air conditioning and heating and eventually will have bathrooms nearby.

“This is obviously not long-term residence. This is just to get people out of the elements and into something better than living in tents on the street,” Executive Director for Open Door Ministries Ryan Ross said.

The pallet shelters will be placed outside the Open Door Ministries building and only used in emergency weather conditions.

Ross said the pallets aren’t ready for use yet. Open Door Ministries is still working with the city to figure out logistics. He said the plan is to have all five of them up and running by the time the Triad sees harsh winter weather.

On Thursday, the Guilford County Homeless Taskforce was also in talks about helping the people experiencing homelessness.

The group held an information session meeting to learn what successful ways work throughout the country to help combat homelessness.

Taskforce representatives from Wake and Mecklenburg Counties gave detailed information about what works for their cities and the organizations they collaborate with that can help Guilford County combat homelessness.

County Chairman of the Commission Skip Alston said the meeting is to help them come up with a solid plan in the Piedmont Triad.

Alston is using $8 million to help start getting homeless people off the streets and into warm homes.