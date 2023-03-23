GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pair of Guilford County Schools students are hoping their artwork is chosen for this year’s Cheerwine Festival.

The cherry-flavored soft drink has been around since the early 1900s and has been a staple in the Carolinas ever since.

With the festival being less than two months away, two Guilford County students are hopeful that their artwork is selected for the t-shirts being sold.

Their pieces are among the 10 designed by students in the Carolinas that promote Cheerwine.

Taylor Classen, a sophomore at Northern Guilford High School, and Abigail Ludwig, a senior at Grimsley Senior High school, used their personal experiences to help design their Cheerwine logos.

“I have been doing art ever since I could hold a paint brush,” Classen said.

“I was like I love Cheerwine, I got to enter that,” Ludwig said.

Both of the young ladies are art students.

“I decided postcards bc a lot of times when I’ve had Cheerwine it’s at different restaurants on vacation so it really made me think about traveling in the summer so I really wanted to show that in my design,” Ludwig said.

“I tried to keep my design pretty simplistic but it has some meaning behind it. When I was 13 I moved here from Pennsylvania and my favorite thing about North Carolina is that you can go from the mountain to the beach in one state,” Classen said.

Classen picked a Volkswagen as the focus of her vision and is hopeful that it will take her on the road to victory in the contest.

“I have been really excited I made little flyers we put around school my parents have been putting them in local cafes it is a really cool experience whether I win or not,” Classen said.

Classen’s art teacher likes her chances.

“I think her design is very unique it is different from all the rest it is fun and it has a vibe that students really love right now,” Katie Sayani said.

Both of the girls pushed aside their other projects to focus on digital art to express themselves.

Now it’s time for the voters to decide.

“My name is Abigail Ludwig and you should vote for me because I really like Cheerwine and think this would be a really great opportunity to display my art,” Ludwig said.

“I think people should vote for me because of the depth the meaning behind my design,” Classen said.

The contest will run until Monday and the winner will be announced in mid-April.

You can vote for who you think deserves to win here.

The Cheerwine Festival will take place on May 20 at 12 p.m. in Salisbury.