GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is still on the hunt for more people to become detention officers.

A recruiting session last month was the largest to date out of the three they have had since June, with 39 people signing up and 28 attending.

The sessions are informational meetings to give a rundown of what is expected of detention officers such as pay and what an applicant or potential applicant will need to become one.

“Currently, our detention centers are working on mandatory overtime…to elevate that, we need to get that 65 vacancies filled,” said Guilford County Captain over Personnel and Training David Pruitt.

Pruitt said out of the many that showed up, more are still needed to fill the spots in the county’s detention centers.

“We want to fill those vacancies as soon as possible,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt hopes the recently approved extra sign-on bonus of $5,000 will entice more people to join the force and stay.

The money will not be given all at once. Pruitt said it is broken down in several paychecks to make sure employees stay with the force.

The department is also offering added benefits like an automatic 5% 401K contribution to your paycheck and longevity pay after five years.

“After five years of being with the county, you’ll get $100 per year of service around November, so it’s good for Christmas,” Pruitt said.

During the information session, applicants also completed two tests to get ahead of the hiring process which Pruitt said could take up to two months to complete.

Pruitt said they are looking to fill the vacancies fast and will plan to hold sessions every month to fill the gaps in detention center officers.