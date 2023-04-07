GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Victims of abuse and assault are in desperate need of help.

This week, the family justice center in High Point hit record numbers for the year. Monday was the busiest day with 45 people walking through the doors.

The organization is hoping to be more efficient through a new partnership program. “240 times these staff members have collaborated with a Family Justice Center partner in the building just in the first 2 months,” said Catherine Johnson, the director of the Family Justice Center.

In January the Family Justice Center teamed up with the Department of Social Services, creating a team of 8 members. They are split between their Greensboro and High Point Family Justice Center locations.

With a goal of making help more accessible. “Our clients are saying it is so much easier to meet DSS in this capacity than showing up at my house or cold calling me so that relationship feels a lot better,” Johnson said.

Thursday night the director, told Guilford County Commissioners that in the first two months, the two agencies collaborated 240 times, held 22 team meetings and connected with 18 other agencies.

“It is going really well,” Johnson said. “We are really proud of our partnership in this way and thankful for this team, they have a lot of expertise and its really showing up in our work, each and every day.”

Over time, the goal is to reduce duplicate referrals and staff turnover from burnout.

“We see every day in caseloads that are tough, we’ve had some really hard things happen, some headlines that we don’t want and when you hear people walking down the hall saying I got your back. They are cops, FJC staff, attorneys and DSS problem solving together, we know that it will make our county safer,” Johnson said.

Commissioners approved close to $600,00 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for one supervisor, five investigators and two social worker support staff members.

“When people ask what makes the FJC work, it’s really good leadership,” Johnson added.

FOX8 asked the director how she plans to keep the program going once the money runs out, she believes federal reimbursement will cover most of the funds.

She hopes to expand the program if the demand for services continues to grow in the years.