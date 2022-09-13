GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education met on Tuesday evening and discussed school security.

Board members say that only clear bags will be allowed at athletic events next Friday.

The change in policy is set to take effect on Sept. 23.

Scanners are also being used at large events after proving successful, board members said.

Greensboro police gave the Guilford County School District a list of recommendations for safety following a fight in the stands at Dudley High School’s home football game on Sept. 2.

“I think it’s a sad state of affairs because…it creates such a negative connotation around the school, Dudley itself,” said Sharon Hightower, the Greensboro City Council member over Dudley High School.

The game drew a crowd of 1,500 to see athletes compete on the field.

FOX8 learned two fights took place inside and outside Dudley High School’s stadium on Sept. 2.

“To my understanding, they were not Dudley students that were involved,” Hightower said. “It was a bye week for some of the football games, so I think there were some students from other schools that were attending, and I know they’re in the process of verifying that information.”

A spokesperson for the Greensboro Police Department says one officer used pepper spray to try to break up the fight.

That led to canceling the game at halftime.

“We’re looking now to thinking more about student IDs, checking those a little closer than we would in the past,” Hightower said.

Hightower, Dudley parents and alumni say the situation isn’t fair to the students and athletes of Dudley High School.

“That someone from the outside could come in and create that environment,” Hightower said. “These are high school champions. We’re proud of them. We’re proud of the students.”

Investigators did seek disorderly conduct charges against one of the juveniles involved.