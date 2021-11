GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools on Tuesday night voted to keep masks mandatory for another month.

Board members voted 6-3 to continue masking.

A substitute motion by board member Anita Sharpe that if the county commissioners drop the county-wide mask mandate, schools move to optional masking, failed 4-5.

On Tuesday, 1,243 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina.

Guilford County is still in the CDC’s “high” community spread category.