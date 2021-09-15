Guilford County Schools upholds masks mandate; other Triad counties clarify mandates

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools upheld its mask mandate as other districts voted to clarify their own mask mandates.

In a Tuesday night school board meeting, Guilford County school leaders voted 6-2 to extend the mask mandate. Leaders will now decide every month if they will continue the mandate or let it expire.

The move comes as more than 70% of faculty members have reported being vaccinated.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Sharon Contreras announced that 72% of faculty members are vaccinated; 15% are not; 12% have not complied with the district’s request.

Alamance-Burlington School System voted to clarify some of its mask mandates.

On Tuesday, leaders clarified that athletes must wear a mask if they are not actively playing.

At its own meeting on Tuesday, Davidson County Schools decided to have their vote on masks exclusively at meetings when public comment can be heard beforehand.

While there has been a hopeful trend of COVID-19 cases remaining steady of decreasing, districts have begun to feel the strain of contact tracing COVID-19 cases.

Districts, such as Davidson County Schools, report fewer teachers and nurses to help with tracing because of how short staffed they have been.

Alan Beck, the board chair with the district, said “(We) just don’t have the faculty in there that you need. You have office personnel that’s not in there right now. You have people who are in serious trouble. We have some of the teachers who are on ventilators. We’re having to cover all of these as best as you can. But, you have nobody out there that seems to be hired right now.”