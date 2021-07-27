Guilford County Schools to require masks for 2021-22 academic year

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools on Tuesday passed a universal mask requirement for students and staff in schools.

The requirement passed with a vote of 6-2.

The recommendation reads as follows:

1. Administration recommends approving universal mask requirements inside GCS buildings for the academic year 2021-2022. Universal mask requirements should be reviewed at the end of each academic quarter (every 10 weeks).

2. Administration recommends implementing mandatory COVID-19 testing for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated who also participate in athletic and high-risk extracurricular activities consistent with CDC and NCDHHS guidance.

3. Administration recommends the collection and maintenance of vaccination status for:

a. All GCS employees;

b. All GCS student-athletes and coaches; and

c. All GCS student participants in high-risk extracurricular activities.