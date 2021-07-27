Guilford County Schools to require masks for 2021-22 academic year

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools on Tuesday passed a universal mask requirement for students and staff in schools.

The requirement passed with a vote of 6-2.

The recommendation reads as follows:

1.  Administration recommends approving universal mask requirements inside GCS buildings for the academic year 2021-2022. Universal mask requirements should be reviewed at the end of each academic quarter (every 10 weeks).

2.  Administration recommends implementing mandatory COVID-19 testing for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated who also participate in athletic and high-risk extracurricular activities consistent with CDC and NCDHHS guidance.

3.  Administration recommends the collection and maintenance of vaccination status for:
a.  All GCS employees;
b.  All GCS student-athletes and coaches; and
c.  All GCS student participants in high-risk extracurricular activities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter