Guilford County Schools to release students 1 hour early ahead of wintry weather

(WGHP) — Guilford County Schools will be letting out an hour early Friday, according to a news release.

The school district cited winter weather, saying that emergency management has recommended that all buses are off the roads by 7 p.m.

All extracurricular activities have been canceled for Friday and Saturday.

Meteorologist Emily Byrd says to expect rain to start late in the afternoon on Friday. Warmer temperatures will keep the precipitation wet until Friday night when it will change over to snow before midnight. The snow should move out before sunrise on Saturday morning.

Across the Triad, an inch to an inch and a half of precipitation is expected. Some small areas might see up to two.