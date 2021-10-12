Guilford County Schools pulls prepackaged sandwiches after parent complaints over spoiled meat

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools has pulled a vendor’s prepackaged sandwiches from all school cafeterias after receiving two complaints Friday from parents at Northern Guilford High School regarding spoiled meat, according to a news release from the school district.

“The sandwiches are not a regular item on the GCS school cafeteria menu. The items were shipped as substitutes when the company was unable to fulfill the district’s order,” the school system said in the release. “The district will no longer accept the sandwiches as a substitute item and has filed a formal complaint with the company. Tasty Brands has provided meal products for GCS students for over 14 years. This is the first time the district has experienced problems with the company’s products.”

The school system said school personnel were not at fault.

Related Content Guilford County Schools upholds masks mandate; other Triad counties clarify mandates

“The sandwiches were served in keeping with the Tasty Brands directions as well as state health protocols and temperature requirements,” the release said.

Other items served in the “grab and go” meal met district quality standards.

“Our hard-working school cafeteria staff take great pride in serving our students so to receive a poor-quality product from a trusted supplier is really disappointing and frustrating,” said Nicole Portee, senior executive director of operations. “However, we’re thankful that two parents alerted us to the concern so we could move quickly to take care of the problem and prevent it from happening again.”

A message about the incident and the district’s actions was sent to parents on Sunday.