Guilford County Schools plans remote learning with no live instruction for Monday, Tuesday before Thanksgiving break

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools will have students learning from home for the two days before their Thanksgiving break.

The school district has announced that Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 will be remote learning days for GCS.

The district already planned to close schools Nov. 24 through Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving break.

“Students will log in to their courses from home to complete missing work but will not participate in live instruction during the two days, providing students and teachers a more flexible schedule,” the school district said. “GCS is a 1:1 district, so all students should have a school-issued device to use at home.”

Guilford County Schools decided to give students and staff these two additional remote learning days after hearing about high levels of stress across school communities.

“Like other districts across the state, we have heard from our students and staff,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras. “They need some flexible time to catch up on schoolwork and grading, and we are responding to that need. Students and teachers may use this time to recover academically, personally or professionally and to enjoy their Thanksgiving break with loved ones.”

