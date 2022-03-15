GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A spokesperson for Guilford County Schools confirmed Tuesday that Northeast Guilford and Smith High Schools will transition from a block schedule to a traditional schedule.

Students currently take four classes each semester. Next school year, students will be enrolled in six classes for the whole year.

During a registration meeting, Northeast’s principal said traditional classes with six periods get 22% more instruction time than block schedules.

“I was really shocked. We really didn’t have a notification of it,” said Ann Perdue, whose daughter is a junior at Northeast. “It’s just jarring. You don’t know what to do. Students are floundering to figure out their schedules.”

Her daughter also takes classes at Guilford Technical Community College. Perdue said a block schedule is more compatible with dual enrollment.

“We don’t have GTCC classes…so we don’t know what she’s going to be able to take there. English 4 is going to be year-round, and we don’t know what time. It’s just hard to schedule when you don’t know what’s going to be offered,” Perdue said.

Guilford County Board of Education member Linda Welborn said she didn’t know about the changes, and told FOX8 about a petition against it.

“So far, they’ve had 32 staff members sign the petition and 220 students sign a petition and say they want a voice. They want to understand what’s going on. This is their school, and they should have a voice on what’s happening in their schools and why,” she said Tuesday.

Welborn plans to voice her concerns at a March 26 board retreat. Parents said registration is already underway with enrollment this summer.

“This kind of really puts a lot of students in the wrong side of things. And to not have a notification, that’s kind of bad,” Perdue said.

FOX8 learned Smith High School’s leadership team will meet Wednesday morning to discuss a draft traditional schedule for the upcoming school year.

Below is a full statement from a district spokesperson:

“Smith High and Northeast High are transitioning to a master schedule that provides more learning time for students, especially in the math and science courses that under-classmen take. Smith High School began the transition this year with ninth graders and will continue during the 2022-23 year. Northeast will begin their transition next school year. The transition from a block schedule has been a topic of discussion for several years for school teams, and Smith and Northeast are taking the steps to begin to transition to traditional model with the start of the 22-23 school year. Family meetings and individual student sessions to support registration are currently underway and will continue through the spring. Schedules will allow students to continue to excel in the advanced programs these schools offer in World Languages, Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, Career and Technical Education and others. Upper-classmen will be able to continue to meet graduation requirements with these schedule adjustments. Student schedules are not finalized until the student registration process is complete. Over the course of their high school career, students on a traditional schedule receive about 600 more hours of instruction in the core courses required for graduation (4 English, 4 math, 4 studies, and 3 science courses) than they would on a block schedule. Students at traditional schools consistently outperform students who are on the block schedule.”