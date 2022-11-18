GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students struggled in classrooms today but not with their schoolwork. It was the temperatures in Guilford County classrooms that distracted them.

Parents have been posting the problems on social media and reaching out to FOX8.

They say it’s the second day the heat has not worked.

One parent sent FOX8 a picture just before 9:30 a.m. showing that when her child arrived, the temperature was below freezing in homeroom.

Guilford County Schools parents frustrated by heating issues

The temperature outside Welborn Middle School in High Point when we arrived shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday was around 36 degrees. Inside it was 30.

Parents we passed near campus told us they are aware of the heating problem. The principal told them the heat is not completely fixed.

This is a transcribed voicemail that went out to Southwest Guilford County High School parents and students in High Point Thursday night:

“Calling to let you know that the heating system in our building is not working properly, causing several of our classrooms to drop in temperature. The maintenance department is working to repair the problem…in the meantime, please encourage your students to dress warmly for school tomorrow.”

The next complaint we received sent us to Alderman Elementary School in Greensboro.

A parent there told FOX8 that students have not had heat for two days.

She says the school closed at noon Thursday because of the problem, and they were asked to bring portable heaters with them Friday.

A short time later, we were off to Pearce Elementary where we saw students playing outside.

At least one parent told FOX8 the HVAC problems forced her to keep her child home Friday.

GCS sent this statement in regard to the heat issues:

Guilford County Schools (GCS) Operations team has been turning on heating systems across the district in anticipation of this week’s temperature drop. As heating systems have been turned on, several schools have reported problems with their units and low temperatures in some classrooms. While the district attempts to make repairs quickly, supply chain and labor shortages continue to cause delays in repairs. When this occurs, the district’s protocol includes moving students to warmer spaces in buildings and parents are encouraged to make sure students bundle up when coming to school. It’s important to note that the district’s heating system issues are not new — a 2019 independent study rated more than 50 percent of the district’s facilities in poor or unsatisfactory condition. Over time, GCS has received a fraction of the funds needed to fix these issues. –GCS