Guilford County Schools offering $1,000 bonus to substitute teachers

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools is offering a $1,000 bonus to any substitute teacher who works every school day in the month, according to a statement released by GCS on Friday.

The full statement is provided below:

“With the need for substitute teachers likely to increase in the days and weeks ahead and in recognition of their contributions to our students and schools, we are providing the following incentives: Beginning in January, substitutes will receive a $1,000 bonus each month for working all school days within the calendar month. As a reminder, GCS is among the highest in the state for substitute pay at $140/day for licensed substitutes and $115/day for non-licensed substitutes.”

Click here to apply.