GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Whitney Oakley was named the new Guilford County Schools superintendent on Tuesday afternoon.

Oakley took over as interim superintendent on July 11. She will serve as superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year beginning in September.

GCS officials say she is a collaborative leader who is deeply invested in the success of the community.

Oakley grew up in Guilford County and is a parent of two GCS students.

“I do know that today is not the first day of school, but in some ways, it does feel like my first day,” Oakley said on Tuesday after being announced as superintendent. “A new beginning. I have big dreams and hopes for the future.”