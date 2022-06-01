GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras outlined how the $1.7 billion bond will be spent to improve schools in Guilford County.

“We may make some changes just based on swing space in the future, but the board is deeply committed to sticking with which schools that are in the most need and working on those schools first,”Contreras said.

She said that what you see on that list is just 15 percent of the total cost to get the design work done and some of the program management.

GCS officials are considering safety measures such as systems connected with police and firefighters and making sure all classrooms are able to be locked.

“That all classrooms have systems where teachers can communicate with the office. Right now, we don’t have that. In fact, we have schools where teachers have to use a personal phone to call the office if there’s an emergency or…if they need some assistance,” Contreras said.

Officials are also considering using ESSER funds to purchase body scanners for buildings.

“Security cameras is one of the key focus areas both interior and exterior. We’re really focusing on making sure that we have good visibility as a deterrent but also as a way of understanding what’s going on on our campus,” Contreras said.

She said that on newer schools, there is a quick way to contact police and fire officials if there’s an emergency.

“If there’s an emergency in the school, all the agencies can be alerted,” Contreras said. “And if there’s an active shooter in an adjacent apartment building, all of our schools can be alerted, so we have that connection with both fire, police and medic in the event of an emergency.”