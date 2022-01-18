Guilford County Schools moves to remote learning for Wednesday due to road conditions

(WGHP) — As road conditions continue to recover after Sunday’s winter storm, Guilford County Schools wants to make sure learning continues without putting drivers at risk.

Guilford County Schools announced Tuesday that the district will move to remote learning for Wednesday.

The school district cited “significant accumulation of ice and the number of secondary roads that have not yet been cleared” as the main reason for the decision.

Students are directed to log into Canvas for information about schedules for live instruction.

All in-person athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled.

Instructional staff will be allowed to come in to work if it is safe for them to do so, but they will also have the option to work remotely.

