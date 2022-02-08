Guilford County Schools mask mandate will stay in place

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools voted on Tuesday to keep their mask mandate in place for students and staff.

The vote to keep masks in place was 6-3.

Guilford County board members enacted the policy in July and originally planned to reevaluate it every 10 weeks or once per academic quarter.

The law, which was passed in August, requires that school districts vote monthly on whether the policy should be modified.

GCS adopted an official policy in September.

GCS released the following statement on Tuesday night:

In keeping with Session Law 2021-130, Guilford County Schools held its monthly vote on whether to require students and staff to wear a face covering while inside a school building or in other school-related settings.

The Board of Education voted to continue the mask requirement, which was enacted in July. GCS adopted an official policy in September.

The state law, which was passed in August, requires that school districts vote monthly on whether the policy should be modified.

The board will reconsider the matter at its next meeting.

