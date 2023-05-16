JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A photo of a middle school physical education teacher in Jamestown sunbathing without a shirt and appearing to be bare from the neck down on school grounds is getting shared on social media.

Jamestown Middle School parents are outraged and reached out to FOX8 to look into it.

We learned Guilford County Schools has launched an investigation because of the picture, which appears to be inappropriate.

Several parents said it’s unacceptable for this to happen on campus.

“I was a little bit shocked because it kind of strikes me as bad judgment to be laying around at work in front of a bunch of kids like that,” said the dad of an eighth grader at the school, who didn’t want to be identified.

The picture making the rounds on social media shows a man lying on a track and field mat near the soccer goal at JMS. From a distance, he appears naked.

A parent claims she spoke with the school’s principal, who told her the teacher took off his shirt and had his shorts rolled up during his planning period.

The father said his daughter has seen this happen before.

“She said that he lays out there like that all the time,” he said. “They might be at P.E. doing stuff around the track, and he’ll be laying there. The teachers will say…’just don’t even look over there.'”

Students worry about it.

“She says…it is very uncomfortable,” the father said.

Parents question it.

“He should have clothes on…why are you sunbathing while you’re at work?” said the mother of a seventh grader, who didn’t want to be identified.

Parents are eager to hear what school district leaders have to say about the sunbathing.

“I don’t feel like this man should really be around children if he’s feeling like it’s OK to be half-naked in front of them,” the mom said.

FOX8 also spoke on the phone with the teacher in the photo. He said he has no comment on this situation.

School leaders said while they’re investigating, they expect all staff and students to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times.