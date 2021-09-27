Guilford County Schools investigating after 12-year-old gets off at wrong bus stop miles away from home

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A spokesperson for Guilford County Schools said Monday the district is working to figure out why a 12-year-old was able to get off at the incorrect bus stop Friday afternoon.

Tiffany Jones explained her daughter left Eastern Middle School on the bus with a substitute driver.

The spokesperson confirmed the 12-year-old and driver had some kind of exchange before the student walked off the bus near the Springbrook neighborhood in Whitsett, three miles from her home.

“No matter what my child had done, she still should’ve been taken to the school or brought home. It should’ve never been an option for her to get off because…Maliyah did act inappropriately and said some things that she shouldn’t have said,” Jones said.

She’s requested to view footage of the moments leading up to the stop to get a clearer picture of what happened.

“My main concern is she’s 12, and we live in a crazy world. Anything could’ve happened to my baby,” Jones said. “Had someone not been with her with a phone or a familiar face, she just would’ve been stuck 3.3 miles away from my house, and I would’ve been sitting here in limbo.”

Jones has since spoken with the principal at Eastern Guilford Middle School and leaders in the department of transportation.

“The school is showing that they are apologetic and that they feel bad. But other than that, no one‘s really taking any action to show me what can we do to ensure my kid and everyone else’s kid get home to where they’re supposed to be safely,” she explained.

Jones said she doesn’t want other students put in danger if they arrive at the wrong stop.

“I know there’s a shortage of bus drivers. There’s a shortage of workers all over the place, but I want them to take more action in how they discipline these people,” Jones said.

A district spokesperson could not say Monday how long the driver has been with the district.

He said because it was a substitute driver, that could have complicated the situation to ensure a student got off at the right stop.