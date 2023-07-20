GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) —Guilford County Schools is using the summer months to enhance security for the 2023-2024 school year. They want every inch of the school covered so along with adding security screeners to middle schools and emergency communication radios.

GCS is getting more than 7,500 new cameras in addition to more than 1,800 the district is upgrading.

“We’ve put a lot of money, time and energy into the safety and security protocols at our schools. But the most important part of that is still the relationship between a trusted adult and a child,” said Mike Richey, Guilford County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Safety and Security Emergency Management.

A contractor is currently working to install more than 7,500 new cameras on Guilford County Schools’ buses and campuses, before the new school year starts on August 28.

“Today’s camera systems are extremely intelligent, smart cameras. They can allow us to set an alerts alarm,“ said Mike Richey.

The cameras will only be placed in public spaces around campuses.

41 schools in the district have been moved to a new video management system, that will run the cameras and alerts will be sent when a presence is detected.

“You can draw an alert to people gathering in places they shouldn’t gather. And that really helps everyone manage the school to make sure there are no fights, to make sure that there’s nobody breaking into the school that there is nobody tampering, vandalism, any of that. It’s more of a proactive system than in the old days of what happened two hours ago,” said Richey.

School resource officers will have access to the camera video.

“As far as the day-to-day management, that is school based management. So, every school has the right to their own cameras, and they’ll be able to look at those as they need to, in order to meet their goals at that time,” said Richey.

GCS surveyed each school campus to determine how many cameras each one needs.

“Some schools we can cover with as few as 25 to 45 use of cameras because they’re small, they’re square, they’re easily worked. We have schools that have 8 to 10 wings on them, and that’s going to take 150 to 180 views,” said Richey. “But we’re going to cover every corner. We’re going to cover every hallway. We’re going to cover every bathroom. We’re going to cover all of the areas in a school that need covering to keep the school safe.”

In addition to more cameras, scanners at the middle schools, and emergency communication radios; students, staff and parents will also have access to CrisisGo. An app they can report safety concerns, with an option to do so anonymously.