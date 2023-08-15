GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools hosted a fall hiring blitz at Smith High School in Greensboro, looking to fill vacancies in departments and schools across the district.

There was a large turnout for the event and the district had representatives on-site looking to hire for several roles across the district, offering some people jobs on the spot.

“Feels kind of wonderful,” said Kenneth Cook, a hiring event attendee.

Cook is one of the many people who attended Guilford County Schools hiring blitz and was offered a job on-site.

A retiree for five years, he was looking to lend the district a helping hand while returning to his passion for working in maintenance.

“To be able to make a difference, to help not only with the repairs or things that’s needed in the school system but as well for making people with teachers, students comfortable in the environment that they have to deal with daily or class,” Cook said.

Attendees were able to apply and interview with GCS representatives for roles as exceptional teachers, teacher assistants, custodians, maintenance and child nutrition.

For those offered jobs on the spot, the school system sent them an email with the offer so they could accept electronically and begin the next steps.

Some people came in to interview for one role but were later recommended to interview for other positions.

“I’m here because I was interested in interviewing for a teacher’s assistant position, but they let me know that I am qualified to be a teacher. So I’m here to try to be an English teacher,” said Jazmine Greene, a hiring event attendee.

“I was looking for a teaching position. Luckily, I was able to land an interview in an hour, so I’m headed to Ragsdale right now,” said Lisa McAdams, hiring event attendee.

For some applicants, they were looking for a career change and hoping to pursue their passions.

“I just graduated from A&T last year,” McAdams said. “I was a bar and sales manager. That’s what I do now, and so I just kind of want to do a shift in my career path. So here we are, and I’m glad I came today.”

While Guilford County Schools offered some people jobs on-site at the hiring event, they said more than 70 qualified applicants were interviewed, and they plan to check their references and perform background checks.