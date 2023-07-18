GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools will have enhanced security when students go back to class on Aug. 28.

The district now has more cameras, body scanners and emergency radio communication radios and more upgrades.

“We are doing an overhaul of our camera system in the district to really bring it up to modern day cutting edge technology,” said Mike Richey, assistant superintendent of Safety and Security at GCS.

GCS is upgrading roughly 1,800 cameras and getting 7,500 new ones in the classroom as well as putting 600 upgraded cameras on school buses.

“Both cameras in the schools and in the buses can be looked at as reactive, but the reality is there is a proactive piece to each of them, and the technology they provide. There is safety and a deterrent,” Richey said.

21 GCS schools have completed the installation of emergency responder radio systems, and there’s a new app where students and staff can report safety concerns.

“Crisis Go is the name of that app, and it’s actually on children’s fourth through twelfth grade and staff member’s computers,” Richey said.

Middle school students will notice a change at school entrances this fall where they’ll go through Evolv body scanners, which are manually run by staff members.

GCS high schools already have them, and objects like water bottles, laptops and binders sometimes set them off, but the security team will train students.

“What we do in the first two weeks is we’re going to tell all the kids exactly what we did last year that the things that will set the alarm off that we know, you pull them out,” Richey said.

Students can set those aside, go through the scanners and then go to class. The Evolv scanners caught two firearms last year in high schools, and staff members caught two others.

The school system is also updating school door locks, enhancing safety by bringing those Evolv scanners to athletic events and having regular meetings and drills with local law enforcement.