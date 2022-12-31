GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools maintenance crews are doing repairs at over 50 sites during the winter break.

The repairs are in response to the freezing temperatures that were seen in the Triad during the holidays and the impact that it had on GCS facilities.

Crews have currently completed 23 projects since Monday and 44 projects are still pending. Most of the issues are related to pipes, leaks and boilers.

Crews say that the status of each project changes on a daily basis.

“We are grateful to our staff for working tirelessly during the holiday week to mitigate the impact freezing temperatures and power outages had on our buildings.” 

 Michelle Reed, Chief Operating Officer.

Several officials from schools in the district have confirmed with FOX8 that their facilities were in need of winter repairs.

“We have had a few leaks from rain, busted pipes from heating/air units and hot water heaters. The maintenance staff has done an unbelievable job and worked tirelessly throughout the holidays, including Christmas Eve and Christmas. They have fixed the areas so that we can ensure our students and staff come back to the building without issues on Tuesday.”

Erik Naglee, Page High School Principal

Another local administrator also praised the efforts of the maintenance crews.

“We had a pipe burst in our auditorium on the left side near the back of the stage. GCS Maintenance was unbelievable. A team of employees came, found out where the leak was from and started the clean up, followed by the drying process immediately. Unsung heroes….. this could have been a whole lot worse.”

Mike Hettenbach, High Point Central High School Principal

GCS has 126 schools and is responsible for maintaining more than 300 buildings. The average GCS school was built 62 years ago.

Here is the full list of impacted sites:

Alamance ES
Andrews HS
Brooks Global 
Brown Summit MS
Colfax  ES
Cone ES
Eastern HS 
Fairview ES
Ferndale MS
Florence ES
Franklin Blvd – Central Office
Grimsley HS 
Guilford ES
Haynes Inman
High Point Central HS
Hunter ES
Jamestown ES 
Jesse Wharton ES
Kernodle MS
Kirkman Park ES
Kiser MS
Madison ES
McLeansville ES
Mendenhall MS
Mills Road ES
Monticello-Brown Summit ES
Morehead ES
Murphy ES
Nathaniel Greene MS
Newcomers School
Northeast HS
Northeast MS
Northern ES
Northern HS 
Northern MS 
Northwest HS 
Northwest MS
Northwood ES
Oak Hill ES
Oakview ES
Page HS
Peck ES 
Rankin ES 
Sedgefield ES
Shadybrook ES
Smith Academy
Smith High 
Southeast MS
Southern MS 
Southwest ES
Southwest MS
Summerfield ES
Welborn Acadamy
Western HS