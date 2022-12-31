GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools maintenance crews are doing repairs at over 50 sites during the winter break.

The repairs are in response to the freezing temperatures that were seen in the Triad during the holidays and the impact that it had on GCS facilities.

Crews have currently completed 23 projects since Monday and 44 projects are still pending. Most of the issues are related to pipes, leaks and boilers.

Crews say that the status of each project changes on a daily basis.

“We are grateful to our staff for working tirelessly during the holiday week to mitigate the impact freezing temperatures and power outages had on our buildings.” Michelle Reed, Chief Operating Officer.

Several officials from schools in the district have confirmed with FOX8 that their facilities were in need of winter repairs.

“We have had a few leaks from rain, busted pipes from heating/air units and hot water heaters. The maintenance staff has done an unbelievable job and worked tirelessly throughout the holidays, including Christmas Eve and Christmas. They have fixed the areas so that we can ensure our students and staff come back to the building without issues on Tuesday.” Erik Naglee, Page High School Principal

Another local administrator also praised the efforts of the maintenance crews.

“We had a pipe burst in our auditorium on the left side near the back of the stage. GCS Maintenance was unbelievable. A team of employees came, found out where the leak was from and started the clean up, followed by the drying process immediately. Unsung heroes….. this could have been a whole lot worse.” Mike Hettenbach, High Point Central High School Principal

GCS has 126 schools and is responsible for maintaining more than 300 buildings. The average GCS school was built 62 years ago.

Here is the full list of impacted sites:

Alamance ES Andrews HS Brooks Global Brown Summit MS Colfax ES Cone ES Eastern HS Fairview ES Ferndale MS Florence ES Franklin Blvd – Central Office Grimsley HS Guilford ES Haynes Inman High Point Central HS Hunter ES Jamestown ES Jesse Wharton ES Kernodle MS Kirkman Park ES Kiser MS Madison ES McLeansville ES Mendenhall MS Mills Road ES Monticello-Brown Summit ES Morehead ES Murphy ES Nathaniel Greene MS Newcomers School Northeast HS Northeast MS Northern ES Northern HS Northern MS Northwest HS Northwest MS Northwood ES Oak Hill ES Oakview ES Page HS Peck ES Rankin ES Sedgefield ES Shadybrook ES Smith Academy Smith High Southeast MS Southern MS Southwest ES Southwest ES Southwest MS Summerfield ES Welborn Acadamy Western HS