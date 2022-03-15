GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Tommy Moran’s 15-year-old daughter loves school. She waits every day on the corner of Michaux Road for the bus to pick her up, except for the days the bus never shows up.

“An hour and a half. One day it was two hours. The bus we found out wasn’t even coming. They said they didn’t have a bus for us,” Moran said.

That’s a problem for his family.

“I have to sit here and go, ‘what time is she going to be picked up? Do I login to work?’ If I do and my daughter comes back in and says the bus doesn’t come, I’m going to have to figure something out,” Moran said.

Once Moran is logged in on his remote job, he can’t log out. If he does, he’s done for the day and doesn’t make any money.

Not logging in means no money to cover the family’s extensive medical bills. Moran tells FOX8 getting a quick answer over the phone feels impossible.

“The lady on there says ‘there’s nothing I can do. It’s going to be 24 to 48 hours to get back to you,’ and I said, ‘well what do I do with my kid standing out there now?'” Moran said.

When parents call to get a transportation question answered, their calls go to North End Teleservices, which is a call center in Nebraska.

The partnership with Guilford County Schools started back in November and costs the district around $825,000.

The funding comes from money saved in the transportation budget, according to a statement put out by the district after the meeting.

The goal of the center is to streamline communication, improve response times and track trends to see where the transportation department can improve.

FOX8 reached out to the district to see what the call volume is like and how operators in the call center are doing at handling the calls.

Michelle Reed, Guilford County Schools Chief Operations Officer, sent us the following statement:

“We are very happy with the launch of our Transportation Call Center. The center has handled over 1,100 calls per week since we launched in January. The call center was phased in over a few weeks, and is now serving all zones. Yesterday (3/14), about 96% of calls were answered with an average wait time of 21 seconds. This is a vast improvement in responsiveness to our families’ questions and concerns, and we look forward to continuing to improve service. We also encourage all families to use the Here Comes the Bus app for real-time information about their child’s bus route.”

Moran says he believes the leaders at the transportation department are doing everything they can to get kids to school, but they need more help filling open positions.

FOX8 asked district leaders about bus driver staffing and a spokesperson acknowledged it is still an issue for the district.

“This is a day-to-day issue. There is no guarantee this bus is coming every day, so what do I do?” Moran said.