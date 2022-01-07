Guilford County Schools dealing with staffing shortages amid pandemic

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two years into the pandemic, COVID is presenting new challenges in schools across the country.

Adjustments are being made every minute across the Piedmont Triad as staff members call out with the virus or for being in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Here in Guilford County, bus drivers are one of the big issues. Buses arrived at middle and high schools in the county an hour and a half late on Friday morning.

School leaders pushed the school start time back to ensure that every child had a ride to school. The trouble doesn’t stop on the roads. There are also problems on the other side of the schoolhouse doors.

Earlier in the week, Superintendent Sharon Contreras sounded the alarm about staffing.

“It is possible that some classrooms or schools may have to close simply because we do not have enough people to provide appropriate instruction and supervision,” Contreras said. “GCS is experiencing a bus driver shortage in addition to pandemic related absences.”

Staffing issues are a struggle in Forsyth, Alamance and Davidson Counties as well.

On Friday, 163 school employees were marked absent in Forsyth County. Davidson County had 52 staff members out for COVID related reasons.

FOX8 asked Alamance-Burlington County school district spokespeople how they were doing the first week back, and they said they did not have numbers to share and would not comment further on their staffing.

They did say that there were 250 staff positions currently open. 109 of those are for licensed positions, including but not limited to speech therapists, social workers and school counselors

The other 124 are classified positions including athletic coaches, after-school daycare positions, maintenance, etc.

Wilkes County Schools has 16 licensed staff vacancies, and several other vacancies for non-certified positions (bus drivers – 9, teacher assistants – 7, child nutrition – 4, custodians – 2)

Leaders in every school district are asking you to keep your kids home when they’re sick and to make sure they’re prepared to switch to virtual learning if needed.

Other districts FOX8 reached out to say they are making adjustments as needed.