Guilford County Schools classes starting later on Friday due to bus driver shortage

Guilford County Schools bus drivers racing to find jobs with the district

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Due to bus driver shortages in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases across Guilford County, Guilford County School will modify school schedules for Friday, according to a GCS news release.

Elementary schools will start on time, but some buses will be late. GCS advises all parents to check the Here Comes the Bus app for the most up-to-date information.

Middle schools will start an hour late on Friday.

High schools and early/middle colleges will start an hour and a half late on Friday.

However, buildings will be open, and teachers will be on site.

Parents can drop off students at the normal time, and walkers can arrive at the normal time if they choose.