Guilford County Schools cancels classes due to flooding, power outages

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)Guilford County Schools is canceling classes Monday.

Per their release:

Due to widespread power outages, flash flooding, and transportation delays because of downed trees, classes are canceled on Monday, January 3 for GCS schools that were scheduled to have students today, and Monday will be a mandated workday for teachers.

Below is a list of the schools affected:

School
Bessemer Elementary
Cone Elementary
Falkener Elementary
Allen Jay Prep
Ferndale Middle
Welborn Middle
Western Middle
Bluford/Peeler
Frazier Elementary
Gillespie Park Elementary
Vandalia Elementary
Washington Elementary
Wiley Elementary
Eastern Middle
Northeast Middle
Hairston Elementary
Jackson Elementary
Swann Middle
Brooks Global Elementary
Foust Elementary
Alderman Elementary
Johnson Street Elementary
Montlieu Academy of Technology
Oak View Elementary
Sedgefield Elementary
Fairview Elementary

