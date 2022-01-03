Guilford County Schools cancels classes due to flooding, power outages

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Schools is canceling classes Monday.
Per their release:
Due to widespread power outages, flash flooding, and transportation delays because of downed trees, classes are canceled on Monday, January 3 for GCS schools that were scheduled to have students today, and Monday will be a mandated workday for teachers.
Below is a list of the schools affected:
|School
|Bessemer Elementary
|Cone Elementary
|Falkener Elementary
|Allen Jay Prep
|Ferndale Middle
|Welborn Middle
|Western Middle
|Bluford/Peeler
|Frazier Elementary
|Gillespie Park Elementary
|Vandalia Elementary
|Washington Elementary
|Wiley Elementary
|Eastern Middle
|Northeast Middle
|Hairston Elementary
|Jackson Elementary
|Swann Middle
|Brooks Global Elementary
|Foust Elementary
|Alderman Elementary
|Johnson Street Elementary
|Montlieu Academy of Technology
|Oak View Elementary
|Sedgefield Elementary
|Fairview Elementary