Guilford County Schools cancels afterschool sports, activities for Monday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools is canceling afterschool athletics and extracurricular activities for Monday and Tuesday.

The school district cited winter weather and unsafe road conditions.

Schools were already scheduled to be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Tuesday is planned as a teacher workday. GCS will evaluate road conditions Monday to make further decisions about ACES and staff reporting schedules for Tuesday.

Sunday, hundreds of churches and organizations canceled services and programs for the day as the Triad was struck with snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Gov. Roy Cooper and NC transportation officials said during a news conference on Saturday that you shouldn’t drive anywhere on Sunday unless you absolutely have to.

FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing says conditions will be hazardous throughout Sunday and most of Monday as well, especially Monday morning.