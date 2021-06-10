Guilford County Schools bringing back ACES afterschool program after year-long hiatus; weekly cost increased

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Schools announced on Thursday it will again offer its ACES afterschool program for the 2021-22 school year after a year-long hiatus.

The program will be offered at select elementary schools. The exact locations are still being determined.

“To allow the program to restart with a dedicated part-time custodian in each building and to ensure all ACES staff earn at least $15 an hour, the program will have a new weekly cost of $65, up from $50 in 2019-20. Families will also pay a rate of $20 per day if they choose to use ACES services on teacher workdays but will no longer pay a $50 deposit,” the school system said in a news release.

ACES, which stands for Afterschool Care Enrichment Services, is self-sustaining and does not receive funds through the GCS operating budget, according to the school system. The fees families pay provide the salaries of ACES employees and cover costs to sustain the program.

GCS will reopen ACES programs in schools with the strongest level of interest, then consider adding additional programs in January.

The interest survey will stay open during the summer to gain more responses and assist with planning.