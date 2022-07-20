GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Board of Elections officially certified the $1.7 billion Guilford County Schools bond referendum on Wednesday that voters passed in the primary election earlier this year.

A judge denying the stay on the certification says he does think the board of commissioners and school system may have improperly caused voters to vote in favor of the bond before, according to a news release received by FOX8.

That was the argument made by former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson.

The judge ultimately ruled that, despite those actions, the outcome would have been the same.

Branson withdrew his appeal following the ruling. He did respond, saying in part:

“The fact that a Superior Court Judge agrees that the activities of our government ‘may have improperly caused voters to vote in favor of the bond’ demonstrates exactly why I filed this protest.'” former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson

“The taxpayers for honest election will continue to investigate the case and will find alternative legal solutions to help vindicate the rights of Guilford County voters,” an attorney for Branson said.