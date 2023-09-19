GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A new face will join the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday.

As part of the Guilford County school board’s agenda for Tuesday, the board has scheduled time for the “swearing in of District 3 representative.” The allotted time falls after the Pledge of Allegiance and before the approval of the agenda.

The meeting comes hours after District 3 Rep. Bill Goebel announced that he would resign amid a dispute over how the board could fill former member Pat Tillman’s seat.

Former Guilford County Board of Education District 3 Rep. Bill Goebel Guilford County Board of Education nominee Michael Logan

Goebel wrote in part that his “lawful appointment to the Guilford County School Board has been the subject of litigation, dubious legislation, and unprecedented invective directed at me, the Board, and its staff and attorneys. I am certain that the legislature has overstepped its legal authority in shortening my term in office, and I am able and willing to litigate the matter.”

Then he went on to say that continuing litigation would “further distract the Board, the staff and the public from the important job of educating our children,” and that he’d rather voters pick the occupant of the District 3 seat, not a judge in Wake County.

“Therefore, I am hereby tendering my resignation of the District 3 seat, effective immediately. I wish my successor and the Board the best of luck in the important work that lies ahead.”

A new state law passed in June, Senate Bill 9, aimed to unseat Goebel by shortening his term and codify beyond any doubt the Guilford County GOP’s power to choose his replacement.

Michael Logan, a former teacher who was four times nominated by the Guilford County GOP and four times rejected by the school board, was again chosen by his party on June 30.

Background

After Tillman resigned from his seat representing District 3 following his election to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, the Guilford County Republican Party nominated Logan to replace him. The board took advantage of its power to vote against appointing the nominee, leading to four votes rejecting Logan before the General Assembly intervened.

Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford) and Rep. John Faircloth (R-Guilford) filed House Bill 88 to clean up language in the statute covering this process, seeking to force the board to seat the party’s nominee. However, using a loophole in the new law, the board instead seated Goebel, another Republican from the district.

The General Assembly passed Senate Bill 9 in June. The new law aims to unseat Goebel by shortening his term and allowing the Guilford County GOP to nominate his replacement. The party again selected Logan on Aug. 30.

Goebel’s attorney Charles Winfree, in a letter submitted to the Guilford County School Board and copied to the chairman of the Guilford County GOP, argued that SB 9 does not in itself unseat Goebel and, if it it did, it would be unconstitutional.

Logan and two Republican school board members have filed a lawsuit claiming the board violated state open meetings law when it seated Goebel. That trial is currently in the discovery phase.

The Guilford County Board of Education voted to hire the law firm Poyner Spruill to help navigate the legal waters at the recommendation of Board Attorney Jill Wilson, during a Sept. 11 specially convened meeting. Wilson described Poyner Spruill as “probably the most experienced and well-respected election law firm in the state.”