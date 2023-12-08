GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — During a Friday night ceremony, Guilford County Sheriff’s Deputies called out the names of men, women and children who have died in traffic-related accidents in 2022.

The event took place on the lawn of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office building in downtown Greensboro.

Sheriff Danny Rogers says to honor the victims for more than 10 years he says the sheriff’s office has hosted “celebration of life” events for the families they leave behind.

“Grieving does not just last for a moment. Sometimes, it can last for a lifetime. Many people have lost loved ones that they will never get over,” Rogers said.

According to Rogers, 70 people lost their lives in traffic related accidents in the county in 2022.

In front of the sheriff’s office, a Christmas tree was lit to honor victims with ornaments with pictures of those who’ve passed away.

One picture ornament had a picture of Annette Smith Bates who died in a car accident in Feb. 2021.

Anette’s brother James Smith says she was on her way to her daughter Epiphany Smith when she lost her life.

“She ended up … over correcting on Highway 421 going north and kind of just crossed over and ran off the road and ran down an embankment and into a creek,” James said.

As Annette’s family approaches their second Christmas without her, they say the good times they had with her are keeping their spirits high.

“Everybody loved my mom. When she comes around, everyone is smiling and laughing. There was never a dull moment when she was around. Every loved Annette,” Epiphany said.

Rogers didn’t have the number of fatal accidents on hand for this year.

According to a spokesperson for the state highway patrol, they’ve investigated nine fatal accidents in Guilford County so far.

Greensboro police say that as of this past Sunday, there were 37 fatal wrecks in the city this year.

Rogers goes on to remind everyone to wear a seatbelt. Also if you’re not in the right state of mind, have a designated driver or another form of transportation.