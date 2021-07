GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Public Health’s location on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro is closed until noon.

Per the release, the health department is closed due to a “law enforcement investigation” and the building will be temporarily closed to call traffic.

If you had an appointment with the health department Thursday morning, you will be contacted to reschedule.

More information will be provided as it comes in.