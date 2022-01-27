Guilford County public health holding 2 N95 mask giveaway events

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Both N95 and KN95 masks filter 95% of tiny 0.3 micron particles in the air, but there are important differences between the two. (Getty Images)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County is hosting two mask distribution events.

On Friday, Jan. 28, the Guilford County Division of Public Health will host a drive-thru event to give the public N95 masks.

This event will take place at the Roy B Culler Senior Center located at 921 Eastchester Drive in High Point from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The masks will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

There will be a second event on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Greensboro Coliseum from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The GCDPH says this distribution program comes following the recent guidance from the CDC stating: Well-fitting disposable surgical masks NIOSH-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection against the COVID-19 virus. A respirator mask has better filtration, and if worn properly the whole time it is in use, can provide a higher level of protection than a cloth or procedural mask.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

Follow FOX8 on Twitter