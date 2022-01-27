Guilford County public health holding 2 N95 mask giveaway events

Both N95 and KN95 masks filter 95% of tiny 0.3 micron particles in the air, but there are important differences between the two. (Getty Images)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County is hosting two mask distribution events.

On Friday, Jan. 28, the Guilford County Division of Public Health will host a drive-thru event to give the public N95 masks.

This event will take place at the Roy B Culler Senior Center located at 921 Eastchester Drive in High Point from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The masks will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

There will be a second event on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Greensboro Coliseum from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The GCDPH says this distribution program comes following the recent guidance from the CDC stating: Well-fitting disposable surgical masks NIOSH-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection against the COVID-19 virus. A respirator mask has better filtration, and if worn properly the whole time it is in use, can provide a higher level of protection than a cloth or procedural mask.