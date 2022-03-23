GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A program geared toward students with special needs is helping give them a pathway to success.

Project Search offers internships to students with moderate to significant intellectual disabilities or developments to help them build skills for full-time work.

Guilford County has two internship locations — Wake Forest Baptist in High Point and Moses Cone in Greensboro.

If selected for the program, students are given the opportunity to try out different jobs within the hospital during three 10 week unpaid internship sessions. During this time, the students learn what jobs match their skill sets and interests. They also learn communication skills to go along with that job.

The goal is to get a full-time job at the end of the program.

One Guilford County Schools parent says she’s excited about the possibility of her son getting the same opportunities as anybody else his age. Avis Lewis’ son Walter is a senior at Northeast High School. He’s set to graduate this year and will soon be looking for work. The only challenge is finding the right job.

Walter has an intellectual delay which makes some social situations difficult.

“He communicates, it just takes a little time to think about what he wants to say. And it may not just come out the correct way.” Avis said.

They’re hoping Project Search can help him land the perfect job.

“He likes to work. He’ll introduce himself, he doesn’t have a problem. Basically, he doesn’t like to just be still,” Avis said.

Students will have counselors to guide them through every step of the program.

“Many of these students, they may or may not have seen themselves as doing anything after high school. It’s just not a vision that they may have seen for themselves. So you watch them come in and do these jobs and they’re pulling orders in general stores, they’re pulling supply orders or they’re serving food, or they’re sorting linens or whatever they’re doing and they’re proud.” said Sandra Funk, Project Search instructor.

Avis wants to see her son reach his full potential, and she thinks this program is a promising start toward a bright future.

“By him having employment, feeling like he’s a part of the community and not feeling like he has to rely on disability,” Avis said. “He can actually work and not feel like he’s different than anybody else.”

Applications are due April 7. The student must be between the ages of 18 and 22 and they have to be enrolled in Guilford County Schools. Interviews will be conducted on April 28 and 29. Final selections will be made by May 6.

https://www.facebook.com/projectsearchguilfordcounty