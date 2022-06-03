GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Parks will open three pools on June 11 for weekend use only, according to a statement released by the county on Friday.

Guilford County Parks staff put together a pool management program. It helped them ease the lifeguard shortage that’s kept the Bur-Mil, Northeast and Hagan-Stone Parks closed passed the scheduled Memorial Day Weekend opening.

“We have hired about 48 lifeguards or pool managers that we are hoping to start phasing in,” said Erris Dunston, the county’s assistant manager of strong communities.

Two of the pools which are the toughest to staff are Bur-Mil and Northeast. The challenge filling those positions comes with how far out in Guilford County they are.

“We are still working out some kinks at the individual pool sites,” Dunston said.

Drive time and the cost of gas could be barriers. Lifeguard pay starts at $15 per hour. For a pool manager, the pay goes up to $18.50.

Guilford County used to have a contract for lifeguard services. The vendor terminated the agreement, and the parks department staff has worked ever since to recruit.

“We are having some challenges at two of our sites getting complete coverages,” Dunston said.

Those challenges mean less time for you to dip your toes in the water or take a swim.

Operation hours will be Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

“We’ve got enough people to cover the entire shift as well as support staff to do that,” Dunston said.

Memberships will not be available this year.

Guilford County Parks is still accepting applications for seasonal employment.

Anyone interested can click here to apply.