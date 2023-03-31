STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver is facing charges after a 6-year-old boy was hit getting on his school bus.

Parents in his Guilford County neighborhood are advocating to get the bus stop moved.

It happened on NC 65 in Stokesdale just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers tell FOX8 the child is improving and expected to make a full recovery, however, he remains in critical condition Friday.

People living in the area say this could have been avoided.

For years the bus would travel along their dirt road stopping in front of homes to pick up kids. This school year, the kids had to walk on the road to meet the bus.

“It’s a terrible thing that anyone should have to go through, especially knowing it could have been prevented,” said Autumn Jones, a neighbor who lives along the road.

She tells FOX8 the 6-year-old boy made the walk to get on his school bus.

Before the child made it to the bus, troopers say 47-year-old James Christman hit the boy with his car on NC 65.

“It honestly doesn’t feel real thinking about a 6-year-old getting hit by a car,” Autumn said.

We are told the bus driver had the mechanical stop arm out and the flashing red lights activated.

“I’ve been really upset about this situation. Honestly, he was my best friend, and he hugs me like every morning in school, and It was hard to see him get hurt like that,” said Ivy Jones, Autumn’s daughter.

Ivy was getting ready to leave for school when she watched the situation unfold.

“They have been literally traumatized by just seeing everything they had to see,” Autumn said.

Since the start of the school year, parents have filled out transportation forms pushing to get their bus stop back in its original location.

“My thoughts on this situation are GCS should have never denied our proposals on coming down the dirt road. This could have all been prevented with them coming down the dirt road like they’re supposed to do,” Autumn said.

We have reached out to the Guilford County school district several times to see if there are plans to move the bus stop.

We have not gotten an answer.

As for the driver charged, troopers tell us felony charges are pending.

As of Friday, Christman faces two misdemeanor charges for passing a school bus and careless and reckless driving.

Stokesdale Elementary PTO created a GoFundMe to support the family.