Guilford County organization works to increase funding, awareness for juvenile crime prevention programs

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council said more programs are needed to help keep the youth on the straight and narrow path and out of the criminal justice system.

Monday, JCPC said funding of nearly $1.3 million is needed to help juveniles in the community who are at risk of delinquency.

The virtual meeting was also to help increase awareness of delinquency and develop strategies to keep kids on track and away from crime.

Group leaders said key players like law enforcement, counselors, and DA’s need to also lend a hand to provide guidance to the youth,

JCPC said programs like clinical treatment programs, juvenile structure day, and mentoring programs will help kids focus on staying off the street and away from being lured into neighborhood gang activity.