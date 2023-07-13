GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Commission leaders will be discussing whether to give additional money to the Every Baby Guilford program on Thursday.

The hope is the money could go towards providing more doula services to mothers in Guilford County.

Doulas provide support, guidance and physical comfort for mothers before, during and after the birth of their child.

“Every Baby Guilford will be convening our Black and brown doulas in the community,” Program Manager of Every Baby Guilford Jean Workman said.

The goal for the group is to reduce infant mortality in the county by 50% by 2026.

Doulas who have worked in Guilford County say there’s a need for more money in order to provide their services.

“A doula is not a luxury service … We’re still in a fight to try to get our services covered and to give it at a livable wage … Bringing doulas to families who may not be able to afford doula care is important,” said doula Michelle Carmichael.

Carmichael works as a doula in the Triad. She’s been doing it since 2020.

She helps mothers from birth to postpartum.

She said Black and brown babies are at greater risk of mortality for various reasons.

“Simply put, racism. A lot of times we don’t get the care that we need, and it can be for a variety of reasons … Some moms may be a little insecure about going to a provider or a doctor to seek care because they may have had a bad experience previously. It may have been where they had CPS called, and they just don’t trust the system,” Carmichael said.

If the additional money is approved, it will support a doula coordinator, five community doulas and 60 birthing people during a twelve-month period.

“We desire to create equitable pay opportunities for individuals creating a business and the doula set and space,” Workman said.

“We want to make sure we have that relationship with the families to make sure that their birth is the best possible birth they can have,” Carmichael said.