Guilford County neighbors say road construction damaged their cars

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — People living along McPherson Clay Road in Guilford County want someone to pay for the damage road construction did to their vehicles.

Over the summer, NCDOT and a private contractor, Carolina Road Solutions, started repairing and resurfacing the road. Neighbors tell FOX8 they were happy to see the repairs start, then problems started piling up.

People living in the area noticed black tar marks on their cars that wouldn’t come off. After researching, Josh Donaldson says it was a faulty sealant that seeped through the top layer of gravel.

All of his cars have marks on the bottom. When he took the cars to a repair shop, the mechanic told him it would be at least $1,000 for each car.

That’s when he started to ask questions about who was responsible.

“I don’t know where the liability stops, and where it ends, I know as a homeowner I don’t own that road, that is from what I understand, North Carolina’s road, I cannot fix it, I cannot manipulate it,” Donaldson said. “I can’t do anything to it, but yet, I’m required to drive on it every day.”

FOX8 reached out to NCDOT. They confirmed Carolina Road Solutions did the work. The spokesperson says NCDOT is not liable for any damage caused by contractors.

Donaldson searched for months for contact information for Carolina Road Solutions. He finally found a correct number and organized three different meetings with people from the company to come take a look at his cars.

They never showed up, and they stopped answering his calls.

“Outside of our homes, that’s most people’s most expensive monthly thing is your car, we work hard, we have nice things, and when they’re damaged you expect there to be an insurance process in place, to make us whole again,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson was able to get the information for the company’s general liability coverage. He filed a claim but hasn’t heard anything more about when he could see the money to fix his cars.

FOX8 did reach out to Carolina Road Solutions for more information on the situation.