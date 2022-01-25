Guilford County neighbors frustrated with USPS mail delays

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A lot of people in Guilford County are complaining about not getting their mail.

People living along Tarrywood Drive in Greensboro say there are times their mail is delayed up to a week, which means bills and other important documents are not getting to these mailboxes on schedule.

Instead, these homeowners feel like they are getting bulk mail when their mail person arrives.

“It seems like it began last week. I didn’t get mail for a few days,” said Paul, who did not want to give his last name.

Every day when he walked to the end of his driveway to get his mail, he found an empty mailbox.

“I said ‘when I can expect it?’ He says ‘sometimes they don’t finish their route,’ and I said ‘I should get it the next day.’ He said ‘not necessarily. It all depends,'” Paul said.

Instead, Paul’s letters and packages ended up at the U.S. Post Office Headquarters on North Murrow Boulevard in Greensboro.

He went there Tuesday morning to try to pick up his mail and got this answer about the service delay:

“Sometimes we’re short-staffed and sometimes it doesn’t get done,” he says.

He’s not the only one complaining. Several people shared the same problem on Nextdoor.

Each day Paul misses his mail, he worries a company may cut him off.

“I hate to see my power get cut off because It didn’t get paid because I never got the mail,” he said.

He signed up for informed delivery service but says he can’t count on that either.

When FOX 8 reached out to The Postal Service about the problem, we were told:

There are some postal employees out due by unforeseen circumstances. Most customers are experiencing regular mail delivery.

We have taken specific actions to continue service to our valued customers, which includes:

Continuing to fully authorize overtime to allow employees to work the time necessary to deliver mail.

Expanding mail deliveries to earlier in the morning, later in the evening, and on Sundays to ensure customers receive mail at the earliest date possible.

Using additional carriers from nearby offices, when necessary, to maintain mail deliveries.

Hiring additional personnel. We currently have openings for pre-career positions across North Carolina. These include city and rural letter carriers and local window and distribution clerks as well as motor vehicle drivers. Viewers can access these positions by visiting usps.com/careers and searching by state for open positions. New jobs are added to the site weekly.

We thank our customers for their understanding and continued support. We also appreciate the efforts of our dedicated employees who are working to deliver for our customers during the pandemic.

There is a banner hanging outside the post office on North Murrow Boulevard in Greensboro showing they are now hiring to help with staffing shortages.

The openings are for pre-career positions including letter carriers and distribution clerks.

Until the positions are filled, the postal service is authorizing overtime, expanding mail deliveries to earlier in the morning, later in the evening, and on Sundays and using additional carriers from nearby offices, when necessary, to maintain mail deliveries.