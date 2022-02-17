Guilford County mask mandate no longer in effect

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County’s mask mandate is no longer in effect.

The mandate was set to expire on Feb. 27, but the Board of Health voted on Thursday night to end the mandate early.

The motion was passed unanimously and comes after Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged schools and local governments to end their mask mandates during a news conference with the Coronavirus Task Force on Thursday afternoon.

“I encourage schools and local governments to end their mask mandates,” Cooper said. “People and businesses should continue to make the best decisions for themselves, their employees and their customers. There are still some places such as healthcare, long-term care and public transportation where a mask will still be required because of the setting or federal regulations.”

North Carolina has administered over 15.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 71 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated.

About 75 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 96 percent of North Carolinians 65 and over. About 51 percent of eligible adults have received their booster shot.

“We are taking a positive step on mask requirements to help us move safely toward a more normal day-to-day life,” Cooper said. “It’s time to focus on getting our children a good education and improving our schools, no matter how you feel about masks.”