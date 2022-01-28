Guilford County mask mandate continues amid high COVID-19 positivity rate

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Thursday marked two weeks since Guilford County re-instated a mask mandate.

The daily positivity rate in the county has gone down in the past two weeks, from 25% on Jan. 13 to 22% as of Jan 24.

All over Guilford County, you see signs posted on the doors of various businesses, reminding customers to mask up. FOX8 checked in on businesses in High Point and Greensboro to see if customers and employees were compliant.

We found that most businesses had all of their employees masked and most customers followed suit. There were a couple of businesses that had decided not to follow the mandate and said they were making it optional for customers as well.

Failure to comply with the mandate could result in penalties. A spokesperson with the Guilford County Health Department says there have been 40 violations reported since the mandate was reinstated.

The Guilford County Board of Health is scheduled to meet on Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. to evaluate the option to repeal or hold the board of health rule related to the reinstatement of mask mandates.