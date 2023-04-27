WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — Jerry Miller, of Whitsett, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won half of a $785,068 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Miller bought his winning ticket on the lottery’s website.

He matched all five white balls in Friday’s drawing to win the jackpot.

Judy Slocum, of Winston-Salem, won the other half of the jackpot.

Miller arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $279,681.

