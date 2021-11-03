Guilford County man wins $390,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A Greensboro man tried his luck on a Lucky for Life ticket and won a prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Kerry Peay bought his lucky ticket using Online Play through the lottery’s website. His ticket matched all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing. The odds of matching all five numbers in a Lucky for Life drawing are one in 1.8 million.

The game’s $25,000 a Year for Life prize pays out every year for the rest of a winner’s life. The winner can choose to claim the prize as a lump sum of $390,000.

Peay chose the lump sum. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $276,326.

Lucky for Life has 10 ways to win a prize and drawings are held every night. The top prize is $1,000 a Day for Life.

Lucky for Life is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

