GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGH) — A 50-year-old man has been missing for a month in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stuart Lee Carter, 50, was last seen on Sept. 20.

He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 120 pounds.

He was last wearing blue jeans with holes in them, black Champion shoes, a polo shirt with a diamond pattern design and an orange baseball hat.

He is known to spend time near Old Julian Road, Alamance Church Road and Summit Avenue in Greensboro.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J.M. Allen at the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-2799 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.