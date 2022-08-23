GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP_) — Inflation is not only hurting people at the grocery store and gas pumps, but many people are also having trouble paying their water bills.

Help is here with a more than $800,000 boost from the state that will help Guilford County Social Services administer the program.

It’s called the “low-income household water assistance program.”

“In order to qualify, we want people to know we’re looking at three scenarios: one is you’re behind on your water bill. It’s being disconnected or it’s already been disconnected,” said Guilford County Communications Director Julie Smith.

Since the program launched in December, more than 3,000 applications have been approved, totaling more than $600,000 to help keep the water on for people who are in the 150 percent of the federal poverty level.

“What that looks like is if you’re an individual, you would have made about $1,600 for the previous month, and that’s all sources of income. Or if you’re a family of four, it’s about $3,313 in income in order to be eligible for the program,” Smith said.

In order to apply you’ll need to:

Fill out an application

Answer questions about your water connection

Have a bill in your name

Show your monthly income

Have documentation showing where you get your water from

Know your account number

“In social services, we look at individuals with SNAP benefits, food security funds as well as our low income energy program to determine if we have people who are already qualified,” Smith said. “The state has a website to apply for the program. You can apply online, or you can print a copy of the application and bring it into any Social Service building in your county. Other counties have social service agencies who are participating in the program.”

The program is expected to run through June 2023.