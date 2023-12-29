GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — As we get closer to New Year’s Eve celebrations, local law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to make smart choices.

The statewide “Booze it and Lose it’ campaign runs until Jan. 1, and Sgt. Stephen Garlick with Guilford County Sheriffs Office DWI Taskforce says his team will be on the roads in undercover cars on New Years weekend.

“If you notice anything, if someone is all over the road or swerving … just call 911,” Garlick said.

According to the GCSO, from October 2022 to September 2023 there were 572 alcohol related traffic crashes in Guilford County alone.

11 of those crashes ere fatal. Garlick says he’s seen several drunk driving accidents over his 12-year career.

Some have been worse than others.

“Accidents where children have been injured. Those are the worst. Where a parent may be the driver of the vehicle,” Garlick said.

To prevent more tragedies like that from happening, Garlick says they’ll have checkpoints and patrols all around Guilford County this holiday weekend.

“We’re focusing our efforts primarily in higher traffic areas where people may be coming from bars or parties,” Garlick said.

While the DWI taskforce monitors the roads, Garlick says the best thing you can do is have a plan beforehand.

“Have a designated driver. Have a friend or family member that that can pick you up. Use Ride share services such as Uber or Lyft or any other public transportation services,” Garlick said.

Garlick says there are 38 deaths everyday nationwide due to alcohol related car accidents.